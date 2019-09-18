Blood Cancer Awareness Month: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society golfs for a cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and on Wednesday, a Virginia organization is golfing for a cure in Hampton Roads.

Blood cancers include leukemia, different types of lymphoma and more.

The Virginia Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting Golfing for a Cure at Riverfront Golf Club to help raise money for treatments and also improving quality of life for patients and their families.

The first annual fundraiser starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Registration fees include green fees, range balls, refreshments, lunch and dinner.

Nationwide, LLS says it committed more than $180 million to blood cancer research last year. According to the LLS website, blood cancers are the second leading cause of cancer deaths and the most common among people under 20 years old.

Click HERE for more information about the event.