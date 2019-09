NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Four people are displaced after a house fire in the 300 block of Maple Avenue in Newport News.

According to officials, the call for the fire came into city dispatch at 10:52 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find out that the fire started in the attic, which eventually caused damage throughout the home.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.