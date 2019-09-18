$213K and 3.5 kilograms of cocaine seized from Elizabeth City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A multi-jurisdiction drug operation busted.

Razagin Lee, the Elizabeth City man who police said was in charge, is now behind bars at the Albemarle District Jail.

After executing a search warrant on his home, agents seized $213,000, 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, two handguns, marijuana, and two vehicles.

“It is a lot. I mean, that amount equates to the size of a new born baby on average," said Selenamarie Suber with Pasquotank-Camden EMS. She's the Community Partnership Paramedics and Program Coordinator.

Court documents said Lee has been "conducting narcotics transactions" for quite some time. It states the drugs weren't just being sold in Elizabeth City but across Hampton Roads.

Court documents obtained by News 3 go on to accuse Lee of being "a source of supply of heroin and cocaine in the Chesapeake and Portsmouth area." Agents said he, along with another woman, own and operate Pyramid Auto sales and Hair Flow Beauty on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth.

Through their investigation, it was found that most of the drug deals took place at the business, which is an alleged front for money laundering for drug proceeds.

Local EMT's said many times, it's not just one narcotic circulating.

“There are times that we find it’s a combination so it’s heroin and cocaine use," Suber said.

The Albemarle Drug Task Force in partnership with the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigations and the Chesapeake Police Department the search warrant was issued on September 11th and Lee was taken into custody.

Lee has been charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing illegal narcotics, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lee is being held on a $300,000 secured bond.

He's expected in court next for a probably cause hearing on September 26th.