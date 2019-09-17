Woman drives into Portsmouth YMCA, injuring 7 people

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Several people had to go to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Portsmouth YMCA on Tuesday morning.

A female driver had what is believed to be a medical emergency and crashed into the building.

The vehicle went through the front side of the building, which is located at 4900 High Street West, around 8:37 a.m.

Reports say that seven people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries

The building has significant damage and is currently being stabilized.

There are no further details at this time.

