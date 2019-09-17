Virginia Beach officer taken to hospital after being assaulted by DUI suspect

Posted 2:03 pm, September 17, 2019, by

Joshua Mark Testa

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was arrested after assaulting a police officer during a DUI stop on Monday night.

The incident took place in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 1:37 a.m.

During the DUI investigation, the suspect became aggressive towards the two officers on scene, attempting to disarm both of them. A citizen observed this and assisted the officers getting the suspect into custody.

Both officers sustained non-life threatening injuries and one was transported to a local hospital for evaluation but has been released.

The driver, Joshua Mark Testa, was then arrested and now faces several charges stemming from the incident.

Google Map for coordinates 36.849350 by -75.975515.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.