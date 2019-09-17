× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler air and lower humidity on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Fall-like changes on the way… Watch out for areas of patchy dense fog this morning, mainly for inland North Carolina. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers possible. Highs will struggle to reach 80 today, about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. Northeast winds will gradually ramp up today, 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

Highs will drop to the low and mid 70s tomorrow. Humidity will continue to drop, making it feel more like Fall. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. It will still be windy tomorrow with NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger some minor flooding during times of high tide.

We will cool to the low 70s on Thursday with a nice mix of sun and clouds and low humidity. It will still be windy on Thursday, NE at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.

Hurricane Humberto will move closer to Bermuda this week. We can expect rough surf and a high risk for rip currents through midweek.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 17th

2004 Tornado Outbreak: Central, East Central, VA (Ivan)

2004 Tropical Storm Ivan: Flash Flood, Central, East Central Virginia

2018 Tornado Outbreak: 9 confirmed tornadoes Richmond & South-Central VA area

Tropical Update

Hurricane Humberto strengthening as it moves toward Bermuda. Humberto is centered about 595 miles west of Bermuda and moving ENE at 8 mph. This general motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto is expected to approach Bermuda Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Humberto is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

We are tracking a small low pressure system located a little more than 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are expected to be conducive for the formation of a tropical depression during the next day or so while the system moves slowly NW to WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

A broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico has become a little more concentrated during the past several hours. Some slight development is possible before the system moves inland along the northwestern Gulf coast Tuesday night. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding along portions of the central and upper Texas coastal areas later this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.