HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This week we're drinking the fall seasonal cider from Bold Rock in Charlottesville. The Harvest Haze is a new flavor for 2019 that features a blend of Blue Ridge Mountain apples and pumpkin. It is also gluten-free! A six-pack goes for about $10 an it pairs well with fall foods like turkey, poultry and pumpkin pie.

For more information visit BoldRock.com.