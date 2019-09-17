Tips for making a disaster plan that includes your pets on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - September is National Disaster Preparedness Month and it is important to have a disaster plan that includes your pets. Jessica Traynor from the Virginia Beach SPCA shares some advice for evacuating or weathering a storm with a pet and shares some essential items that should be in a pet emergency kit.

Plus, we meet the adoptable pup, Reba, and learn about the upcoming Puttin' for Paws event happening in Virginia Beach on October 4th.

Go to vbspca.com/golf for more information.