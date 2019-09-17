Smithfield police looking for suspects after string of car break-ins

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Police are trying to identity suspects they believe are involved in a string of car break-ins.

In photos provided by police, the two suspects are seen in what appears to be a parking garage, wearing black hoodies.

One of the suspects had a red stripe going through the hoodie and was wearing a pair of ripped jeans.

If you have any information, please call the Smithfield Police Department or the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

