Regent University building evacuated Monday after reported bomb threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A bomb threat was reported around 8 p.m. at Regent University’s Robertson Hall Monday night.

According to an email sent to Regent student, the building is being evacuated.

Officails said that multiple law enforcement units from Virginia Beach and Regent University responded to the threat, determining that there was none to be found.

In the email, the school says there is no immediate threat to the campus at this time. Robertson Hall was re-opened Monday for normal operations at 10 p.m.

CBN/Regent Campus Police is maintaining vigilance within normal operations, conducting patrols of the campus, both interior and exterior of campus buildings and maintaining a visible presence on the campus.

Stay with News 3 for updates.