HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In preparation of the 11th Annual PingPongforCHARITY  SlamFEST party and Tournament, Jean Corletto and Emily Filer show off some of their top-notch ping pong skills. Plus, we talk to charity founder and volunteer president Ken Lees about the mental and physical benefits of ping pong as he teaches us some new skills.

For more information visit PingPongforCharity.com.