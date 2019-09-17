Over 50 employers to participate in the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Job Fair

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The Joint Base Langley-Eustis Job Fair is coming soon for those who are active duty, Reserve, and National Guard military members looking for a job.

The job fair will be located at the Fort Eustis Club located at 2123 Pershing Avenue, on September 19 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Over 50 employers will be participating in the job fair, which includes Huntington Ingalls Industries, Lockheed Martin, Virginia Health Services, AAFES Dan Daniels Distribution Center, Crowley Maritime, various police and fire departments and much more.

Employers are prepared to conduct interviews during the event. The job fair is open to all active duty, Reserve, and National Guard military. Retirees, recently separated veterans, and military spouses are also welcome to attend.

The committee’s focus is to foster employment opportunities for all veterans, committing themselves to providing veterans and their families an opportunity to find meaningful employment, and ensuring these men and women have the necessary resources to highlight and market their skills to employers.

Job fair attendees should come dressed for success and have several copies of their resumes. Minor children are not allowed.

Those with DOD identification may proceed through gate 1 and present their identification to access Fort Eustis. Those without DOD identification must enter through the visitor entrance on the right to obtain a day pass. A driver’s license, valid vehicle registration, safety inspection, and proof of insurance are all required to enter. All vehicles are subject to inspection. Passengers are required to present a pictured identification.

For more information, please call (757)-878-4955.