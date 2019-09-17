Norfolk police searching for missing woman

Posted 11:31 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, September 17, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on September 10 around 4 p.m., in the 800 block of W. 26 Street.

21-year-old Tyquesha Hurst is around 5’5, weighs 170  pounds, and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing green pants, a white shirt, and white flip flops.

Reports say Hurst suffers from multiple mental illnesses and she’s in need of medical attention.

Hurst’s missing person report was submitted on September 15, around 11 a.m.

If anyone knows her whereabouts, they are encouraged to call the police.

Google Map for coordinates 36.874742 by -76.295700.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.