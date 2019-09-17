Norfolk police searching for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on September 10 around 4 p.m., in the 800 block of W. 26 Street.

21-year-old Tyquesha Hurst is around 5’5, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing green pants, a white shirt, and white flip flops.

Reports say Hurst suffers from multiple mental illnesses and she’s in need of medical attention.

Hurst’s missing person report was submitted on September 15, around 11 a.m.

If anyone knows her whereabouts, they are encouraged to call the police.