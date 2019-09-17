Norfolk International Airport looking for volunteer ‘victims’ for casualty exercise

NORFOLK, Va. – Volunteers are needed to participate as ‘victims’ for a triennial mass casualty exercise at the Norfolk international Airport.

The exercise is on Saturday, September 28 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m, at the Norfolk International Airport Fire Training Center, located at 6170 Miller Store Roads.

Volunteers need to be 18 years of age, and minors between the ages of 12-17 may participate if they have a signed waiver and are accompanied by an adult.

Participants must bring a government issued identification card with them to the exercise.

Volunteers are expected to have make-up applied to them to simulate injuries and wear old clothes that can get dirty, torn and have make-up applied to. This make-up will stain clothing.

The exercise may require extended waiting times between events. Officials recommend that volunteers bring a folding lawn chair to make time at the exercise more comfortable.

Light pastries and beverages will be provided, free of charge. Volunteers should bring food or snacks with them if they need a special diet, or need to eat at a specific time. We also recommend that you start the exercise with a filled, reusable water bottle .

Additional information will be provided to registered volunteers. If you’d like to register yourself or a group to volunteer at this event, click here.