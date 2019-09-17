× New business in Virginia Beach teaches kids to be “ninjas” in coding and programming

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There’s a new dojo in town that’s training kids to be ninjas.

No, we’re not talking about self-defense, but ninjas in coding and programming.

Code Ninjas on Princess Anne Road in Landstown Commons held its grand opening on September 14.

The company, which has locations nationwide, targets children who are between 7 and 14 years old. Its curriculum teaches the kids coding through the creation of video games and programming robotics.

Coding is the language that tells software what to do and how to operate. It’s used to build websites, phone apps and, yes, video games.

The goal of Code Ninjas is to help kids build confidence in math and problem solving, while getting them to a location where they can socialize with others who have similar interests.

Code Ninjas is located at 3300 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.

Student hours are 3-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Click HERE for more information.