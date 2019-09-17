KFC starts testing new Chicken & Donuts products at certain Hampton Roads stores

Photo Gallery
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Kentucky Fried Chicken is now testing its new Chicken & Donuts products at certain Hampton Roads locations in Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
According to information released to News 3 by KFC, a variety of their stores in Hampton Roads will sell the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donut Basketmeal ($7.49 meal with two donuts) and the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich (7.99 meal).
KFC said in the news release that it started testing them at stores on Monday.
The products are also being tested in Richmond and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The new products by KFC will be sold at the following locations in Hampton Roads:
- 139 Battlefield Blvd. S in Chesapeake
- 2212 S. Military Hwy. in Chesapeake
- 12104 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
- 1716 Monticello Ave in Norfolk
- 15496 Warwick Blvd in Newport News
- 199 W. Ocean View Ave in Norfolk
- 207 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton
- 556 Newtown Rd. in Virginia Beach
- 1263 N. Military Highway in Norfolk
- 2072 S. Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach
- 3690 Sewells Point Road in Norfolk
- 3148 Western Branch Blvd. in Chesapeake
- 1010 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach
- 746 J Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News