KFC starts testing new Chicken & Donuts products at certain Hampton Roads stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Kentucky Fried Chicken is now testing its new Chicken & Donuts products at certain Hampton Roads locations in Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

According to information released to News 3 by KFC, a variety of their stores in Hampton Roads will sell the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donut Basketmeal ($7.49 meal with two donuts) and the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich (7.99 meal).

KFC said in the news release that it started testing them at stores on Monday.

The products are also being tested in Richmond and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The new products by KFC will be sold at the following locations in Hampton Roads: