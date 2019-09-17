‘I don’t want these brides in tears’ Local venue offers space for free after couples’ wedding dates put at risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Jasmine Cheeks broke down in tears after she got the news that her wedding reception at Noah's of Chesapeake was canceled after the company sent her an email.

“It’s with our deepest regret that we inform you that NOAH’s of Chesapeake will close its doors for business on October 31, 2019," the email read.

"As a little girl, I dreamed of a dream wedding and now it's ruined," said Cheeks.

Ashley is supposed to walk down the aisle to the love of her life in November 2020. She is one of dozens of couples who now have to find a new venue.

But the Royal Courtyard in Virginia Beach is inviting couples to celebrate their special day with them for free.

"When we heard what was going on, we said to ourselves, 'What can we do to help these people?'" said Sharon Gonzalez, the owner of the Royal Courtyard.

Couples who are affected by the closing of Noah's after the company filed bankruptcy are getting a wedding package that's valued at $3,000.

“You get everything you see in the ballroom. We’ve just decided, 'Hey, let's help somebody in need,' and it’s not all about the money," said Gonzalez.

A lot of the brides are still waiting on Noah's to refund them the money they spent to hold their date. Without the money, some brides can't move forward.

“It made me very happy to see that the venue is opening their arms like that,” said Cheeks.

She's looking forward to her tour next Tuesday.

Gonzalez says, "I want them to be happy. I don't want these brides in tears."