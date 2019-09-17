‘Her smile could light up a room’: Bride killed in crash after Virginia wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN, Va. -- Danielle L. Trevillian was killed Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash along Rocky Ford Road in Powhatan County, according to Virginia State Police, according to CBS 6.

Trevillian, 29, crashed a 2013 Ford F 150 after leaving her wedding reception, according to multiple social media posts and people who live near the crash scene.

She was alone in the truck, according to police.

"As [she] was coming out of the curve, she ran off-road right, striking a tree, and veered left back onto the roadway," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Trevillian then went off-road left, striking several trees, and overturned."

Trevillian, who was partially ejected from the truck, was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

‘Her smile could light up a room’

People who knew Danielle Trevillian said they can’t believe she’s gone.

"It was really a tragic accident that happened and it's something I think a lot of us are still trying to grasp," said Candice Gentry. "Because it's very tragic, when it happened… right after a wedding and it's just terrible."

Danielle worked for Gentry at the Bridge Church of God daycare in Powhatan.

Gentry said she remembered Trevillian as a really sweet person who loved the children she worked with and who was beloved by parents.

When she thinks of Trevillian the first thing that comes to mind was her radiant smile.

"Definitely her smile, her smile could light up a room."

Trevillian worked at the daycare for about two years, when she moved on as a nurse at a doctor's office.

"We would talk frequently through Facebook and how she was doing, and she really loved what she was doing," said Gentry.

When Candice Gentry learned Danielle was engaged, she says she reached out to her and quickly learned how “How unbelievably happy she was and how happy he made her. I was so happy for her."