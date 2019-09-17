Hampton Roads Convention Center set to host area’s largest gaming festival

HAMPTON, Va. – The Beast in the East is back.

October 4-6, the Hampton Roads Convention Center will host the area’s largest largest gaming festival. The fourth edition of Beast in the East returns to Hampton Roads.

Preregistration has begun for the event that will feature fighting games, rhythm games and other games. Day passes will be available, but only be at the door (Friday $10, Saturday $15, Sunday $10).

