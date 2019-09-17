× First Warning Forecast: Breezy and fall-like

A cool start Wednesday morning. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.

Refreshing air moves in on Wednesday behind a cold front. Dewpoints will fall into the 50s and temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast. Some tidal flooding will be possible at times of high tide. High tide at Sewells Point is at 12 pm. There will also be a high risk of rip currents at area beaches, so watch out for those red flags.

Expect a very similar day for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. It will still be breezy, but a great weather to open those windows!

Temperatures will warm a bit on Friday, but still comfortable. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Dewpoints will start to creep up as well. We will continue with the warm up into the weekend with highs in the low 80 and mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Humberto is moving toward the east-northeast near 12 mph, and this general motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday, followed by a northeastward to north-northeastward motion through Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto is expected to pass just to the northwest and north of Bermuda Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Humberto is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but Humberto should remain a powerful hurricane through early Thursday. A steady weakening trend should begin later on Thursday.

Tropical Depression Imelda is moving toward the north near 6 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Imelda will move over eastern Texas through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system should become a remnant low by late Thursday.

Hurricane Tracker

A tropical wave is forecast to move off of the west coast of Africa on Thursday. Some gradual development is possible over the weekend while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

