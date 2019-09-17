× Community takes action to help track down stolen surfboard in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It didn’t take long for a man to steal a surfboard from a car or for the community to help track down where it went.

It all happened Monday at about 5 pm in the parking lot of 1701 Virginia Beach Coworking on Baltic Avenue, a place where start-ups can use office space.

“It was quick. It was under a minute,” said Jeff Werby, the co-owner of 1701. “I was surprised. Usually this area is fairly safe.”

1701’s security camera caught a man in a pickup truck drive into the parking lot, take the surfboard from another car, and drive off. In the search for answers, Werby and his co-owner posted about the incident on Facebook, where the comments helped quickly them track down the surfboard to a nearby pawn shop.

“People around here don’t like when surfboards get stolen,” said Werby.

The owner of the surfboard will get the surfboard back, according to Werby. “I’m glad it was quickly resolved. It sucks that someone’s surfboard got stolen.”

While the surfboard is being returned, police are still looking for the thief. “I think people love the fact that they can contribute and help out in the community,” said Werby of the social media firestorm created by the theft.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.