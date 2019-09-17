CHKD breaks ground on new mental health hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tuesday was a big day in the City of Norfolk and for the state of Virginia, as many celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for CHKD's mental health hospital.

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new mental health hospital. Many -- including Gov. Ralph Northam, CHKD's President and CEO Jim D. Dahling, the Mayor of Norfolk and parents who lost one of their children to suicide -- shared how much this hospital will benefit the area.

State and city leaders say the 60 bed, 14-story building mental health care center will have everything from outpatient therapy to even partial hospitalization.

Many community leaders and hospital leaders said the $224 million investment by CHKD will play a pivotal role statewide by addressing the mental health challenges children face today, including, anxiety, depression, eating disorders and even thoughts of suicide.

Every patient room will be private and will provide sleeping accommodations for parents.

The mental health hospital is expected to be finished and open to the public by 2022.