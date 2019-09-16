× Tree branches, limbs overtake South Norfolk home’s yard, sidewalk, who is responsible for cleanup

CHESAPEAKE, VA – Neighbors on Rodgers Street can’t walk down the sidewalk. A large pile of tree branches and limbs take over a portion of the walkway in front of Melissa Ochat’s home and she’s ready to see it go.

“This is atrocious. It’s disrespectful to the trees, and to my yard and my neighbors yard,” Ochat explained to News 3. “I’m irritated and I’m angry. I’m out here paying my bills on time and doing what I need to do to keep my yard kept up and they just come and destroy it with no disregard.”

Ochat says she and her neighbors frequently lose power. Worried that a tree in her front yard could be responsible, she called Dominion Power. A few days later a crew came out and chopped off the top of the trees. While the tree no longer touches the power lines, the tree tops and branches that were taken down are now all over her sidewalk and front yard.

“They finished and they left and they didn’t say anything. They didn’t give me any instruction like call the city or say if they were going to come back out,” explained Ochat.

The large pile has now been there for more than a week. Ochat says she called Dominion to find out when they would come clean up the debris but never got a straight answer.

News 3 reached out to Dominion Power to find out if they are responsible for the clean up or if the City of Chesapeake is.

A spokesperson explained that typically, Dominion is able to have crews clean up immediately after they cut down trees, but if it’s during a restoration event, like Hurricane Dorian, they’re not able to. Since the hurricane, crews have been focusing on getting the lights back on to those who lost it during the storm, but now they are looking into Ochat’s concern. Someone with Dominion will be going by her home this afternoon.

The City of Chesapeake says they can also help pick up debris outside of people’s homes, but right now they are running behind schedule due to Hurricane Dorian clean up.