Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to undergo elbow surgery, miss remainder of season

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – It was a brutal Sunday for Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.

On the same day the New Orleans Saints lose QB Drew Brees to a thumb injury, the Steelers lose QB Ben Roethlisberger to season-ending elbow surgery.

In a statement released Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, a Hampton native, said the 37 year-old Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening.

“It was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required,” Tomlin said in a statement. “We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.”

Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection, left Sunday’s home loss to Seattle after attempting just 15 passes. Mason Rudolph takes over as Pittsburgh’s (0-and-2) starting quarterback.