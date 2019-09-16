Seven from Sunday | NFL week two

NEW YORK (NFL Communications) – Courtesy of NFL Communications, here’s a look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 15, the second week of the 2019 season.

Nine teams – BALTIMORE, BUFFALO, DALLAS, GREEN BAY, KANSAS CITY, the LOS ANGELES RAMS, NEW ENGLAND, SAN FRANCISCO and SEATTLE – improved to 2-0 on Sunday, the first time since 2015 at least nine teams have begun the season 2-0. With a win by the PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-0) on Sunday Night Football, the 10 teams starting 2-0 would be the most in a single season since 2008 (10 teams).

Baltimore quarterback LAMAR JACKSON passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a career-high 120 yards in the Ravens’ 23-17 win over Arizona. He is the first player with at least 250 passing yards and 120 rushing yards in a single game in NFL history.

Jackson, who had 119 rushing yards in Week 11 of the 2018 season, is the fourth quarterback since 1970 with two career games of at least 115 rushing yards, joining MICHAEL VICK (six games), RANDALL CUNNINGHAM (two) and BOBBY DOUGLASS (two).

Arizona rookie quarterback KYLER MURRAY passed for 349 yards in the loss. Murray, who threw for 308 yards in his first career start in Week 1, joins CAM NEWTON (2011) as the only quarterbacks with at least 300 passing yards in each of their first two career games in NFL history

Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 443 yards and four touchdowns with a 131.2 rating in the Chiefs’ 28-10 win at Oakland.

Through the first two weeks, Mahomes has four touchdown passes of at least 40 yards, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers OTTO GRAHAM (four in 1952) and JOE NAMATH (four in 1972), as well as RYAN FITZPATRICK (four in 2018) as the only quarterbacks to record at least four touchdown passes of 40-or-more yards in their teams’ first two games of a season in NFL history.

Mahomes, who has played in 19 career games, recorded his sixth game with at least 300 passing yards and four touchdowns, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famers DAN MARINO (five games) and KURT WARNER (five) for the most games with at least 300 yards and four passing touchdowns in a player’s first 40 career games in NFL history.

Seattle quarterback RUSSELL WILSON passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns with a 131.0 passer rating in the Seahawks’ 28-26 win at Pittsburgh.

Wilson, who has 201 touchdown passes in 114 career games, surpassed TOM BRADY (116 games) as the fifth-fastest player to reach 200 career passing touchdowns in NFL history.

Pittsburgh wide receiver JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER had 84 receiving yards in the loss. At 22 years and 297 days old, Smith-Schuster, who has 2,505 career receiving yards, surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer RANDY MOSS (22 years, 310 days) as the youngest player to reach 2,500 career receiving yards in NFL history. ​

The NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS recorded a 43-0 victory at Miami in Week 2 after defeating Pittsburgh, 33-3, in Week 1.

The Patriots, who have a +73 point differential through their first two games, are the fourth team in the Super Bowl era with a +70 point differential through their first two games, joining the 1967 OAKLAND RAIDERS (+79), 1970 DETROIT LIONS (+75) and 1975 WASHINGTON REDSKINS (+74).

Additionally, New England became the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to allow three points or fewer through their first two games, joining the 1970 DETROIT LIONS, 1976 HOUSTON OILERS and 1981 BUFFALO BILLS.

With a receiving touchdown on Sunday, Patriots running back JAMES WHITE recorded his 20th career touchdown catch and joined CHUCK FOREMAN (23 receiving touchdowns) and BRIAN WESTBROOK (23) as the only running backs with at least 20 touchdown receptions in their first six seasons in NFL history. ​

Buffalo quarterback JOSH ALLEN passed for 253 yards and one touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in the Bills’ 28-14 win at the New York Giants.

Allen, who has 10 rushing touchdowns in 14 career games, is the second-fastest quarterback to reach 10 career rushing touchdowns in NFL history, trailing only CAM NEWTON (11 games).

Buffalo, who defeated the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 1, are the fifth team since 1950 to win consecutive road games at the same stadium, joining the 1987 DALLAS COWBOYS, 1999 WASHINGTON REDSKINS, 2003 DALLAS COWBOYS and 2006 CHICAGO BEARS.

Dallas tight end JASON WITTEN registered his 70th career touchdown reception in the Cowboys’ 31-21 victory at Washington.

Witten is the fifth tight end in NFL history with at least 70 career touchdown receptions, joining ANTONIO GATES (116 touchdown catches), Pro Football Hall of Famer TONY GONZALEZ (111), ROB GRONKOWSKI (79) and JIMMY GRAHAM (72).

Washington running back ADRIAN PETERSON recorded his 107th career rushing touchdown in the loss, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer JIM BROWN (106 rushing touchdowns) for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.