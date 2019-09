EDENTON, N.C. – Police need help in identifying witnesses that may have seen a hit and run crash.

The incident happened in the parking lot of 711 N. Broad Street around 6:59 p.m., Sunday.

If you saw this accident or recognize the white van in the picture, call the Edenton Police Department at (252)-482-5144 or contact Officer S. White directly at (252)-312-3031.