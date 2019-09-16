Police: Man attempted to abduct 11-year-old girl inside Newport News Walmart

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man assaulted and attempted to abduct an 11-year-old girl inside a Newport News Walmart Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded around 4:46 p.m., to the Walmart located at 12401 Jefferson Avenue for the report of an attempted abduction of a child.

Officers spoke with the 11-year-old girl who told officials that a man she didn’t know approached her and started asking her questions. She also told police she did not respond to him and started to walk away, but he grabbed her.

The girl was not hurt and police confirmed there was an adult with the child at the store, but they did not witness the incident.

There are no further details available at this time.