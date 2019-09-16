Police investigating after Newport News shooting injures man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a shooting led to one man being taken to the hospital.

Around 5 p.m., officials received a call of gunshots heard in the 4300 block of Newsome Drive. The call was immediately upgraded to a shooting, according to police.

When police officers arrived, they were unable to locate any victims. Shortly after, dispatch was advised of a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.

The victim was identified as a 24-year-old man. He was taken to a trauma room for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you know any information that could help police, call the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.