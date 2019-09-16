Norfolk Police searching for missing 14-year-old girls believed to have run away

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two teenage girls who are believed to have run away from home.

Detectives say 14-year-old Hilda Rodezno-Quintanilla and 14-year-old Lesly Hernandez were last seen in the 6600 block of Chesapeake Boulevard Monday morning.

Both girls are friends and are believed to be together, authorities say.

If you have seen Rodezno-Quintanilla and Hernandez or know of their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or submit a tip via the P3Tips mobile app.

