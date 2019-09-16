Norfolk Fire-Rescue fills the boot for people suffering from muscular dystrophy

NORFOLK, Va. – Don’t be alarmed if you see a Norfolk firefighter walking along the street, holding a boot this week.

It Norfolk Fire-Rescue‘s annual Fill the Boot campaign to collect money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the fight against muscular dystrophy, ALS and other muscle-debilitating diseases.

From Monday, September 16 to Wednesday, September 18, Norfolk firefighters will be on the street near the following locations:

  • St. Pauls Blvd & Brambleton Ave
  • 43rd St & Hampton Blvd
  • Newtown Rd & VA Beach Blvd
  • Little Creek Rd & Chesapeake Ave
  • Princess Anne Rd & Ingleside Rd
  • Little Creek Rd & Granby St

Each year, the Muscular Dystrophy Association partners with fire departments across the country to raise money for research, care and MDA summer camp, which provides a fun week for kids with no cost to families, according to the website.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says it raised more than $38,000 last year.

