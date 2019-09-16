× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Much cooler and less humid later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Fall-like changes on the way… Watch out for areas of patchy dense fog this morning, mainly inland and on the Eastern Shore. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with slim rain chances. Highs will return to the mid 80s today and it will still be muggy.

More clouds will mix in tomorrow with a few isolated showers possible. Highs will drop to near 80 and humidity will start to fall though the day. Winds will pick up by the afternoon, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will drop to the low and mid 70s for the second half of the week. Humidity will continue to drop, making it feel more like Fall. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. It will still be windy through midweek with NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

We are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Humberto. Humberto will move closer to Bermuda this week. We can expect rough surf, a high risk for rip currents, and some minor tidal flooding through midweek.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 16th

1999 Hurricane Floyd: Strong Winds, Record Flooding – Southeast, East Central Virginia, Northeast NC

Tropical Update

Hurricane Humberto bringing rough surf to much of the southeastern US coast. Humberto is between the northern Florida coast and Bermuda, moving NE at 5 mph. An ENE motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected tonight through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto is forecast to approach Bermuda late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

We are tracking an area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next two to three days while the system moves slowly WNW to NW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

