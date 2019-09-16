Mom found slumped over twin babies’ stroller with PCP, K2 cigar in hand: police

YONKERS, N.Y. — A 30-year-old mom found unconscious slumped over her babies’ double stroller in Yonkers, New York allegedly told police she only took a few pills, officials said Monday.

A concerned witness pointed out Jessica Reyes, a New Rochelle resident, to patrol officers on Friday afternoon, police said. The officers found a burnt cigar in Reyes’ hand.

They took the cigar and tried several times to wake Reyes up.

“Don’t take my children,” she said when she woke up, according to police. “I only took a few pills.”

Her 6-month-old daughters were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were both in good health and were turned over to Child Protective Services for case management.

Police later determined Reyes’ cigar had PCP and K2 inside, officials said.

Reyes was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance.