Man shot while driving in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday.

They need help to identify the suspect(s) in connection with the shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Big Bethel Road.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers located a 38-year-old male victim who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was driving on Big Bethel Road when he was struck by gunfire. The victim lost control of his vehicle and exited the roadway, according to police.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information to disseminate.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or anonymously through the Crime Line App: P3 Tips.