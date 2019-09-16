Man injured, woman dead in Newport News double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Dresden Drive that left a man injured and a woman dead Monday night.

The call came in at 9:12 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that two people were shot while inside of a home. A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

A woman also suffered from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

As of around 11 p.m., police are still on scene gathering information. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to call the Crime Lina t 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story.

