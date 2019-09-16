Man injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Rivershore Road around 8:30 p.m.

The adult male victim had an injury to his upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit anonymously through the Crime Line App: P3 Tips.