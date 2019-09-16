Man injured in narcotic related Hampton shooting, police say

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a narcotic related shooting that took place Saturday night.

Around 9:08 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting that had just occurred in the 500 block of Shelton Road.

Officers were able to locate a 20-year-old male who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two adult males came in contact on Shelton Road and gunshots were fired. The incident is believed to be narcotic related, reports say.

All parties in this incident have been identified, and charges are pending. There were no other injuries reported as a result of this incident.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727 -6111 or the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.