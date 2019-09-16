Ford Explorer recalls issued due to sharp edges on seats

WTKR – Sharp edges on seats in certain Ford Explorers in causing Ford to recall more than 300,000 models of the SUV in the U.S.

According to Consumer Reports, the company is recalling 311,907 of its 2017 Explorer SUVs because some seat frames may have sharp edges, the company said in a press release.

Ford said the effects are only on Explorers that have powered seats, and is aware of 31 reports of injuries related to this issue.

Details according to Consumer Reports: