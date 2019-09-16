Ford Explorer recalls issued due to sharp edges on seats

WTKR – Sharp edges on seats in certain Ford Explorers in causing Ford to recall more than 300,000 models of the SUV in the U.S.
According to Consumer Reports, the company is recalling 311,907 of its 2017 Explorer SUVs because some seat frames may have sharp edges, the company said in a press release.
Ford said the effects are only on Explorers that have powered seats, and is aware of 31 reports of injuries related to this issue.
Details according to Consumer Reports:
Vehicles involved: 311,907 Ford Explorer SUVs built at its Chicago Assembly Plant from Feb. 13, 2016, through Oct. 25, 2017.
The problem: The edges of seat frames may be sharp. Customers could come in contact with the sharp edges when reaching between the power front seat and center console and be injured.
The fix: Ford dealers will install tape to the exposed edge, at no charge to owners.
How to contact the manufacturer: Owners can call Ford at 800-392-3673. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S29.
NHTSA campaign number: NHTSA hasn’t issued a campaign number yet.