First Warning Forecast: Tracking another foggy start, then turning breezy

**High risk of rip currents at area beaches

Expect patchy fog overnight and Tuesday morning. A cold front will move in during the day which will give us a slight chance for some showers. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Humberto is still forecast to stay well offshore. At this point, the only impacts for us will be the rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

Refreshing air moves in behind the front. Dewpoints will fall into the 50s and temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast. Expect a very similar day for Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 60s both nights with some inland locations dipping into the 50s. Great weather to open those windows!

Temperatures will warm a bit on Friday, but still comfortable. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Dewpoints will start to creep up as well. We will continue with the warm up into the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Humberto is moving toward the east-northeast near 8 mph. This general motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Humberto is expected to approach Bermuda Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Humberto is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

A small low pressure system located about 1200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the formation of a tropical depression during the next day or so while the system moves slowly northwestward to west-northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a broad area of low pressure. Some slow development of this system is possible before it moves inland along the northwestern Gulf coast Tuesday night. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding along portions of the central and upper Texas coastal areas later this week. For additional information, see products issued by your local weather forecast office and the Weather Prediction Center.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

