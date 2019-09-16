× Father helps wife deliver first born baby in Chesapeake bathtub after being sent home from hospital

Chesapeake, Va. – A father delivered his son inside the family’s bathtub in Chesapeake back on August 24th.

Leo Bienaime says took a picture moments after he son was born.

“Everyone that we showed the picture to was like wait, why is there shampoo in the background,” said Leo Bienaime, “Don’t try this at home.”

There’s shampoo in the background because his wife, LeeAnn Bienaime said she gave birth while sitting in the bathtub in their home.

The couple said they went Naval Medical Center Portsmouth on August 23rd at around 8:30 p.m. and were told to go home about four hours later.

“I was told that I should come back when my contractions were when you can’t really walk and you can’t really talk through them,” said LeeAnn Bienaime

She said she has a high pain tolerance and the couple drove 25 minutes home.

“If I could do it again I would’ve just sat in the waiting room and not left. We would’ve pitched a tent. We would’ve started a fire. We would’ve just straight up camped,” Leo Bienaime jokingly told News 3.

LeeAnn Bienaime said she kept walking back and forth to the bathroom. She said she felt her son’s head. She said she wanted to hold the labor back and wait for professionals, but she said she couldn’t.

She got into the bathtub and her husband called 911.

They said less than four hours after they returned home little Joachim arrived into the world.

“I had to let instinct take over and just go with it and kind of release myself to the experience,” said LeeAnn Bienaime.

The couple praised the firefighters who responded to the house and the person who answered their 911 call from the Chesapeake Safety Operations Center.

“She was the sweetest lady. I wish I could get her name and give her some cookies. She was the sweetest lady.”

LeeAnn Bienaime said several people asked her if you planned to have the baby at home.

“I’m like no because he doesn’t look like a doctor. He doesn’t have any experience,” said LeeAnn Bienaime.

Thankfully, mother and son were okay.

“We were able to have a healthy birth, a healthy baby boy, that’s why I’m not completely in raged,” said LeeAnn Bienaime. “I feel like if it had gone another way it would’ve been a different story.”

LeeAnn Bienaime encourages other mothers to follow their instincts and be an advocate for themselves.

Leo Bienaime said he will be telling this story for the rest of his life.

We reached out to the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth about the situation and below is the response they sent us.

“Naval Medical Center Portsmouth is committed to ensuring the safety of every

patient and providing high quality care. Whenever a patient has a concern

about their care and treatment, we welcome the opportunity to discuss this

with them and resolve any potential issues. Due to HIPAA, we cannot discuss

anything specific on an individual’s medical treatment without their

authorization. The patient has been contacted directly about her care while

here at NMCP.” — Shauna O’Sullivan DO, FACP CDR, MC, USN, Director of Strategy and Operations, Acting, Public Affairs Officer