Dog shot, killed during Virginia Beach home burglary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating after a dog was shot and killed Monday during a burglary attempt at a home in the city around 4 a.m.

According to police, the burglary took place in the 600 block of Liberty Bell Road. Two men who were in the home at the time of the burglary were not harmed.

Police believe they are looking for three men who fled the scene following the burglary. At this time, there is not much information on the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.