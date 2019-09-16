Cheryl’s fall hacks to spice up your home for fall on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Autumn is just around the corner and as the weather turns cooler, we will be looking for new ways to incorporate the smells and flavors of fall into our homes.

Our own Cheryl Nelson shares some easy ways to spice up your living space with DIY potpourri, homemade pumpkin spice mix to enhance any fall drink and a freshening toilet spray.

DIY Potpourri (use in a diffuser or on wooden blocks)

4 drops sweet orange essential oil

3 drops lime essential oil

2 drops clary sage essential oil

Pumpkin Spice Mix

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

Freshening Toilet Spray

1 small glass spray bottle

3 oz water

15 drops lemongrass essential oil

10 drops lavender essential oil

10 drops peppermint essential oil

1 teaspoon vegetable glycerin (creates the barrier)

To see more useful tips like these, visit www.PrepareWithCher.com.