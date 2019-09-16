Boater airlifted to hospital after crashing in Gloucester Co. waters

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A boater was airlifted to a hospital after crashing a boat Sunday night.

Crews responded to the report of a boating accident around 9 p.m.

The report was about a boat that struck a pier. When crews got there thy said a boat had rammed into a pier and a patient was on the boat.

They also said the boat had struck an anchored sailboat in the mouth of Sarah’s Creek and destroyed a dingy on the sailboat. During that incident one occupant of the sailboat was in the water, according to officials.

The person from the sailboat was rescued from the water by a crew on Boat Two.

The motorboat had also crashed through another pier before becoming stuck where crews found it.

AVFR responded with two boats, a medic, a rescue and a command vehicle.

The patient was initially assisted by homeowners and then by medics and firefighters before being taken to a landing zone and airlifted to a local hospital.

York County Fire and Life Safety also responded with two boats and assisted with an initial search.

Both AVFR boats assisted in clearing debris from the site that would have been a hazard to navigation, officials said.