Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris talks about helping teachers on Coast Live

Posted 1:12 pm, September 16, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Award-winning actor, producer and children's book author Neil Patrick Harris talks about his challenging and rewarding role of being a dad of twins. He shares his latest plans to stay sane this back-to-school season and about his latest partnership with Quaker Chewy granola bars to help drive donations for AdoptAClassroom.org, helping schools in need.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.