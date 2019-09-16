Act 3 Podcast: It: Chapter 2 and Don’s Plum

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This week on Act 3 we’re talking about It: Chapter 2!

How does this sequel compare to chapter 1 and does the A-list cast deliver? We’re also talking about the movie Leonard DiCaprio doesn’t want you to see, Don’s Plum! This is an unsettling film with a storied history that might change the way you think about some of your favorite actors. We’ve also got news about what’s next for JJ Abrams and future Game of Thrones projects, all in this jam-packed episode!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-00:02:55 – J.J. Abrams Signs Massive Partnership Deal With WB

-00:09:05 – Paramount Planning To Reboot “Face/Off”

-00:15:00 – HBO Seemingly Developing Second “Game Of Thrones” Spin-Off Series

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-00:21:10 – Steven and Chandler: “Don’s Plum”, The Controversial Lost Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire

Act Three: “IT: Chapter Two” Review And Discussion

-00:40:10 – Non-Spoilers

-00:54:15 – SPOILERS

Post-Credits Bonus Content:

-01:11:20 – Nerds On Nolan: Talking “Tenet” (Trailer)

