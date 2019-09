Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We sample red and white wines with Elton Singletary from Sanctuary Vineyards in North Carolina as we prepare for the Crabdaddy Seafood and Wine Festival on September 21st.

Elton talks technique behind making the wines here in North Carolina and about special grapes used at Sanctuary Vineyard in Jarvisburg. To learn more visit sanctuaryvineyards.com.

Presented by

Currituck Outer Banks Travel & Tourism

(877) 287-7488

www.visitcurrituck.com