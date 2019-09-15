Woman killed after being run over by fire department pickup truck on Hatteras Island

RODANTHE, N.C. – A woman is dead after being run over by a fire department pickup truck leaving the beach on Hatteras Island.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Corbina Drive in Rodanthe.

A release from the office says deputies, along with the National Park Service, responded and found “that a 70-year-old female had been run over by a

Chicamacomico Fire Department pickup truck.”

The woman died at the scene.

Deputies say the truck was exiting the beach using the access at the end of the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at 252-475-5980.