Teen extricated from vehicle after Virginia Beach single-vehicle crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A teenager is in the hospital following an early-Sunday morning crash in the 4900 block of Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the single-vehicle crash came in at 12:08 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile between the age of 16 and 17 years old still in the vehicle.

The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department. He was the driver, and the vehicle’s only occupant.

The victim was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Fatal Accident Crash Team.