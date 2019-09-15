‘Skins scoop: Adrian Peterson passes NFL legend Jim Brown on all-time rush TD list

LANDOVER, Md. – Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson climbed the depth chart – and the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown list.

One week after being inactive, a healthy scratch vs. Philadelphia in the season opener, Peterson returned to the Redskins backfield vs. Dallas. With the game’s first touchdown, Peterson found the end zone for the 107th time in his incredible career. That total passes Jim Brown for fifth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing TD list.

Peterson only trails Emmitt Smith (164), LaDainian Tomlinson (145), Marcus Allen (123) and Walter Payton (110).