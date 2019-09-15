‘Skins face Cowboys in home opener

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins look to pick up their first win of the 2019 season on Saturday in their home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, and they’ll be without a handful of key players.

Friday, Washington put second-year running back Derrius Guice on IR after he underwent a procedure to repair the meniscus in his right knee. Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley is also on Injured Reserve, while defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is out with injury, and tight end Jordan Reed continues to recover from a concussion.

The problem with the uncertainty surrounding Reed’s return timetable is how Washington’s game planning changes. There are certain plays the Redskins have designed for when Reed is in at tight end.

“Those plays just got ‘red-penned’, got axed,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “At the end of the day we have a lot of good players, lot of good weapons that we can attack the defense. We’re not worried about that. The main thing is we’re worried about Jordan getting well and hopefully that’ll be next week for Chicago.”

While the Redskins are coming off of a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys are undefeated after beating the Giants 35-17.

Dallas leads the all-time series vs. Washington 71-45-2. The Cowboys have won five of the last six games dating back to 2016.