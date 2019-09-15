Redskins relinquish another early lead, drop to 0-and-2 after home loss to Cowboys

LANDOVER, Md. – It’s getting late early for the Redskins.

For just the third time since 2007 (2013, 2016), Washington has started the season with two straight losses. Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys clipped the Redskins 31-21 in their 2019 home opener.

Only 12 percent of NFL teams that start the season 0-and-2 reach the playoffs.

For the second straight week, the Redskins relinquished an early lead. In week one, Washington led the Eagles 17-0 before losing 32-27. Sunday, the ‘Skins struck first as Adrian Peterson made NFL history with his 107th career rushing touchdown for the game’s first score.

However, following a punt – the Cowboys (2-and-0) scored on five straight possessions after falling behind 7-0 to take control of the game.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott completed 26-of-30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw one interception.

In his return to the Redskins lineup, future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson gained just 25 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Next week, the Redskins will try to avoid falling to 0-and-3 for just the third time this century (2001, 2013) when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Washington has lost seven straight Monday games and is 2-and-15 in its last 17 Monday contests.